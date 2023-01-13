Cramer's Lightning Round: Costamare Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Costamare Inc: "I don't like [the] container ship business. And the rates are falling. I'm not going to say, buy that."

Lamar Advertising Co: "They are in a business that is in a serious recession right now. So, I am going to have to say no to that."

Torm PLC: "People love the tankers because they look so compelling. That one's moved. The train has left."

Splunk Inc: "We are betting with, not against, Splunk."

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd: "Taiwan Semi is just a very, very good company. ... You just let that one run."

