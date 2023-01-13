Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Costamare Is Not a Buy

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Costamare Inc: "I don't like [the] container ship business. And the rates are falling. I'm not going to say, buy that."

Lamar Advertising Co: "They are in a business that is in a serious recession right now. So, I am going to have to say no to that."

Torm PLC: "People love the tankers because they look so compelling. That one's moved. The train has left."

Splunk Inc: "We are betting with, not against, Splunk."

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd: "Taiwan Semi is just a very, very good company. ... You just let that one run."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

news 56 mins ago

Cramer's Week Ahead: Wait Before Trading on Company Earnings

news 1 hour ago

CDC Says It's ‘Very Unlikely' Pfizer Booster Carries Stroke Risk for Seniors After Launching Review

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us