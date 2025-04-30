Cramer's Lightning Round: Churchill Downs is a ‘one-trick pony'

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
UnitedHealth: "I would indeed start a position, and I have been very on negative on UnitedHealth...I would start a potion at $400. That's a big change for me."
Churchill Downs: "It's a one-trick pony. I'm not a fan."
Super Micro Computer: "...If you want to be in that space, let's just go buy Dell.
We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Disclaimer
Money Report
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com