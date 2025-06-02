Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Cerence is a winner

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘Pass’ on General Motors
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Aurora Cannabis: "I'm not fighting it. You can own it, it's a nice speculative stock."

Skyworks Solutions: "It's very cheap, but I don't have a catalyst. I would still rather own Nvidia than I would Skyworks."

Sezzle: "We think Sezzle's had its day. I don't think we can recommend Sezzle any higher here."

Build-A-Bear Workshop: "I'm a holder. Not a buyer, because it just had that spike. But if it came down I would certainly be a buyer."

Cerence: "Cerence is a winner."

HighPeak Energy: "Oil at $62 a barrel does not make me interested. If you think oil's going to go up you do have a winner, though. HighPeak is levered to the price of oil more than almost all of them."

Republic Services: "RSG is such a good company...That is a great stock."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust owns shares of Nvidia.

