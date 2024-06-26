Cramer's Lightning Round: Cassava Sciences is ‘speculative'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Cassava Sciences: "If they can have something big, that stock triples. If they don't, I think it drifts down. I like that risk/reward, but understand it's speculative."

Lantheus Holdings: "I think it's great..Lantheus is terrific."

