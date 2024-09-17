Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Buy more' Pfizer

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘I don’t like AT&T’
Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Pfizer: "I like Pfizer here...The answer is yes, buy more."

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

First Solar: "First Solar is an up stock, I like that."

Six Flags: "Six Flags, I don't know, it feels like it's two flags...This has just been a merger from hell. I'm not really into the stock."

Equity Residential: "Total winner. That is just an amazing stock."

Moderna: "Moderna's been a big disappointment."

Vertiv: "On a pullback, absolutely...I think it's a winner."

Money Report

news 30 mins ago

Wednesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

news 33 mins ago

Asia-Pacific markets set for mixed open ahead of the Fed's key rate decision

Powell Industries: "I think Powell is a buy."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us