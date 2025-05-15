Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Buy Lam Research over ASML

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

ASML: "The last couple quarters have been weak, I've got to tell you...If you want to be in that industry, you have to buy Lam Research."

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

O'Reilly Automotive: "No...You want to buy the one that's not going to stock split, which is AutoZone."

Onto Innovation: "No...I like Agilent."

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Fluor: "No...Engineering and construction, we're going to buy letter J, we'll buy Jacobs."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

news 26 mins ago

Japan's economy contracts by a more than expected 0.2% from prior three months

news 28 mins ago

Jim Cramer unpacks CoreWeave's earnings: ‘Demand for their computing power is clearly there'

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us