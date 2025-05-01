Cramer's Lightning Round: BlackRock is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

BlackRock: "I think it should be bought. That said, I've been wrong...Long term, I think it's going to be a great position."

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Tempus: "We're not recommending stocks right now that are losing a lot of money because we think this could be a dicey environment."

Sunrun: "No. Bad couple of quarters...I think the group is very fraught right now."

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

EXL Service: "I actually like it...It's one of the fintech stocks that's been proving to be very solid."

Union Pacific: "I want to buy the stock right here...I like this level."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust owns shares of BlackRock.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com