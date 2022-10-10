Cramer's Lightning Round: BlackBerry Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Moody's Corp: "They're such a good company, but there's been so little issuance for them to rate to begin with."

BlackBerry: "I've been against them the whole way down. They're losing money."

Novavax Inc: "I've been saying, 'sell this stock,' the whole way down. And I'm not done."

Healthpeak Properties Inc: "It just simply isn't as good as Ventas."

