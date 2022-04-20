Cramer's Lightning Round: AstraZeneca Is a Pass

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Intuitive Surgical Inc: "ISRG is one of those stocks – you must not look at it on a day-to-day basis. You look at it on a year-to-year basis, that's how good their machines are."

Banco Santander SA: "I looked at it multiple times to own it for the Charitable Trust. I just can't summon myself to pull the trigger. I'm afraid I'll move it to $4. I think Banco Santander is excellent."

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC: "That is a foreign company that I need to know more about, and I promise I will do more on it."

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Uranium Energy Corp: "Very speculative stock. It's had a very big run. Be ready to get cut in half or double. And those are typically the kinds of stocks that I do not recommend."

US Bancorp: "It's a very well-run bank, but I prefer the bank of Morgan Stanley."

Axon Enterprise Inc: "Very well-run company ... we think it's just a terrific company."

OneMain Holdings Inc: "Too risky at this point in the cycle, particularly if the Fed really does give us a real slowdown."

Brunswick Corp: "I'm going to be really straightforward here. The market doesn't like this stock and doesn't think it will come back, and I'm trying to disagree with the market, because I think it's such a good company."

Regions Financial Corp: "Very smart bank. Very well run. ... This is a terrific company. Believe me, it won't stay independent forever it if stays down at this price. It's just way too good."

AstraZeneca PLC: "I can't chase it up here. I think it's gotten more expensive versus some other very, very good drug companies. So I'm going to have to say that you should take a pass on that."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Morgan Stanley.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com