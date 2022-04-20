Cramer's Lightning Round: AstraZeneca Is a Pass

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Intuitive Surgical Inc: "ISRG is one of those stocks – you must not look at it on a day-to-day basis. You look at it on a year-to-year basis, that's how good their machines are."
Banco Santander SA: "I looked at it multiple times to own it for the Charitable Trust. I just can't summon myself to pull the trigger. I'm afraid I'll move it to $4. I think Banco Santander is excellent."
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC: "That is a foreign company that I need to know more about, and I promise I will do more on it."
Uranium Energy Corp: "Very speculative stock. It's had a very big run. Be ready to get cut in half or double. And those are typically the kinds of stocks that I do not recommend."
US Bancorp: "It's a very well-run bank, but I prefer the bank of Morgan Stanley."
Axon Enterprise Inc: "Very well-run company ... we think it's just a terrific company."
Money Report
OneMain Holdings Inc: "Too risky at this point in the cycle, particularly if the Fed really does give us a real slowdown."
Brunswick Corp: "I'm going to be really straightforward here. The market doesn't like this stock and doesn't think it will come back, and I'm trying to disagree with the market, because I think it's such a good company."
Regions Financial Corp: "Very smart bank. Very well run. ... This is a terrific company. Believe me, it won't stay independent forever it if stays down at this price. It's just way too good."
AstraZeneca PLC: "I can't chase it up here. I think it's gotten more expensive versus some other very, very good drug companies. So I'm going to have to say that you should take a pass on that."
Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Morgan Stanley.
