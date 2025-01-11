Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: AeroVironment is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

AeroVironment: "I really like it. It really is the solution, I think, in a lot of ways, to a Pentagon budget that may be too bloated but needs to be more effective. [buy, buy, buy!]"

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions: "Modern military, modern defense, I like the story very much. I think you're in good shape."

Verizon: "I don't like to buy a stock just for the yield when it doesn't have growth, and that happens to be Verizon."

