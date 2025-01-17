Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Adobe is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Sell Seagen
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Robinhood: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

Louisiana-Pacific: "It's been a horse. It's been a great stock. I say you to stick with it."

Easterly Government Properties: "[don't buy, don't buy]"

Sealed Air: "I like it."

IDEXX Laboratories: "No, no. Too inconsistent."

Adobe: "I think Adobe has come so far down...I'm going to call it a buy."

Cameco: "If you're going to own a uranium stock, that it the one to own...I don't think it's a growth business."

