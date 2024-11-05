Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lighting Round: S&P Global is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s lightning round: Celsius is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Broadcom: "I like Broadcom."

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

SkyWater Technology: "SkyWater is a very complicated story because they're losing a lot of money."

IES Holdings: "It is a really good company...I think you got a great stock there."

S&P Global: "I think it's a buy."

Merck: "I want you to buy more."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

news 24 mins ago

China's central bank affirms supportive monetary policy stance at closely watched meeting

news 55 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: Amid focus on elections, don't take your eyes off markets

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Broadcom.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us