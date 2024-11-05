Cramer's Lighting Round: S&P Global is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Broadcom: "I like Broadcom."

SkyWater Technology: "SkyWater is a very complicated story because they're losing a lot of money."

IES Holdings: "It is a really good company...I think you got a great stock there."

S&P Global: "I think it's a buy."

Merck: "I want you to buy more."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Broadcom.

