Cramer's Lighting Round: Sell AMC

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Moderna: "I still think that Bancel has it, I really do."

Comfort Systems: "HVAC is king. I like Comfort Systems."

Sunoco: "I like Sunoco. I like this group, I would prefer to be ETP. I think that's the better one of them."

Celestica: "They're terrific...What a comeback."

AMC Entertainment: "I want you to sell...Take out your cash, let the rest run."

Uranium Energy: "[buy, buy, buy!]."

Inspire Medical Systems: "We have to wait and see whether they can make money before we recommend it."

