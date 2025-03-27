Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lighting Round: ‘I would be a buyer' of Grail

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘I don’t like AT&T’
Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri: "That' like a dice roll...That's a bridge too far for me."

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Grail: "I actually like Grail a lot...I would be a buyer."

Block: "I'm going to say buy half right now, and then if it breaks down below 53, then you can buy more."

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Healthpeak Properties: "It's a reasonable REIT."

Rubrik: "They're doing very, very well."

Edwards Lifesciences: "I think it's a hold...I prefer Boston Scientific to Edwards Lifesciences.

Money Report

news 27 mins ago

Alibaba has staged a quiet $100 billion rally — AI and Jack Ma's return are at the heart of it

news 1 hour ago

Asia-Pacific markets open lower as Trump tariff threats keep investors on edge

Shake Shack: "...We have to wait another quarter."

TransMedics Group: "I think that it's an interesting company. I'm not going to necessarily recommend it right here."

Arista Networks: "It's never been this cheap that I can recall...Here's the problem, it's a data center stock."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us