Cramer's Lighting Round: I Like J.M. Smucker Over Church & Dwight

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Church & Dwight Co Inc: "I've got to tell you, some of the other growth stocks in the same category I might as well [buy instead]. J.M. Smucker, that's a very good company. I think it's a little bit cheaper."

Lumen Technologies Inc: "I don't understand why they're doing this badly."

Camping World Holdings Inc: "I say it's fine to buy."

Sotera Health Co: "I do not know these guys. ... We'll have to do some work."

