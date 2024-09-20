Money Report

Cramer's Lighting Round: Dominion Energy is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Sell Seagen
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Dominion Energy: "I think Dominion Energy is a buy...We need cheap power."

Dutch Bros: "I like Dutch Bros, I'm glad that they slowed their expansion..."

Super Micro Computer: "I need to see the financials filed."

LyondellBasell: "...It's not a stock that I'm recommending."

