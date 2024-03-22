Cramer's Lighting Round: Arm is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Raymond James Financial: "The thing is a horse. But it's now valued more highly than JPMorgan. So, I'm going to have to say, it's too late, we missed it, let's find the next one."

Arm: "I like Arm very much [buy, buy, buy!]."

Unity Software: "I would have told you to sell the stock. But, you know what, you can't anymore. Why? Because Jim Whitehurst is now in charge, and Whitehurst is a winner. I am a buyer, I've changed my mind on the stock because he's running it."

Comstock Resources: "I just think there's so many other better there, I'm going to have to refer you to get to Coterra, CTRA, which is just a better situation."

Uber: "Uber I am very bullish on."

General Electric: "...I'm not going to tell you to buy the stock. I can tell you to hold it, if it drops down, buy more. But I can't tell you to sell it, it's too good."

Teva: "I've been hard on Teva because I like Lilly, but the Teva situation is improving, and it's ridiculously inexpensive. And they actually have some good scientists there. So, I'm not knocking Teva anymore. As a matter of fact, I'm going to go in on Teva."

Novo Nordisk: "I think you should buy Lilly instead because Lilly's going to have, in the next three months, some very good news on, I think, it's anti-dementia drug."

SoundHound AI: "Some people say I killed SoundHound because at 9 I said I wouldn't buy it. So, I didn't mean to kill it, but at 6, I won't buy it either."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Coterra and Eli Lilly.

