Covid Live Updates: NYC Aims to Vaccine 1 Million Next Month; U.S. Hospitalizations Top 125,000

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

The U.S. has identified its second case of the new and more infectious Covid strain that was initially discovered in the United Kingdom. Colorado health officials on Tuesday announced that they detected the country's first known case and California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said the new strain was detected in a 30-year-old man in San Diego County. Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the circulation of the new Covid-19 strain in the U.S. could further stress hospitals that are already overwhelmed with coronavirus patients.

The U.S. is recording at least 181,998 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,313 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 82.83 million

Global deaths: At least 1.8 million

U.S. cases: More than 19.74 million

U.S. deaths: At least 342,414

Holidays boost air travel to highest since start of pandemic

Leslie Josephs | CNBC

The Transportation Security Administration has screened more than 1 million people a day at U.S. airports for each of last five days, putting the industry on track for its best week since mid-March.

On Wednesday, TSA screened 1.16 million people, about 55% of last year's levels.

Airline executives have warned that holiday spike, which comes even after health officials recommended avoiding travel to curb the spread of the virus, is expected to wane in the coming weeks as a surge in infections and new travel restrictions weigh on demand.

American Airlines President Robert Isom on Tuesday said the airline is flying about 45% of its December 2019 capacity this month and that it will likely continue at those levels through February.

—Leslie Josephs

Fauci calls vaccine rollout 'disappointing'

The slower-than-expected Covid vaccine rollout in the United States has been "disappointing," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Officials from Operation Warp Speed, President Donald Trump's vaccine program, had previously said the country would immunize 20 million people with the first of two-dose Covid-19 vaccine regimens in December. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, of more than 12.4 million doses distributed, just under 2.8 million have actually been administered.

Federal officials have pointed to a few factors to explain the holdup. Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the CDC said Wednesday, for example, that the holiday season has created a slow initial rollout and that the pace will pick up next month.

"We would've liked to have seen it run smoothly and have 20 million doses into people today, by the end of the (year) 2020, which was the projection. Obviously, it didn't happen and that's disappointing," Fauci said on NBC's "Today" show. "Hopefully, as you get into the first couple of weeks in January, the gaining of momentum will get us to the point where we want to be."

—Will Feuer

NYC aims to vaccinate 1 million people next month

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city aims to vaccinate 1 million people in January.

That goal would require a considerable acceleration of current rates, given the city of 8 million people has administered just 78,000 vaccine doses to date, CNBC's Dawn Kopecki reports. De Blasio said he would commission schools, pop-up clinics and "whatever it takes" to assist with the effort.

"New York City is going to show that we can jump-start this and vaccinate people at a record pace. And we want to see the whole country to be a part of this because we need to go faster to fight back the coronavirus if we want to recover," he said.

—Sara Salinas

Vybe Together party promoter app has been taken down

Vybe Together, an app that encouraged users to attend parties despite the pandemic, has apparently been removed from most corners of the internet, NBC News reports.

The app, which billed itself as a way to "find your Vybe" at "speakeasies, jam sessions or beer pong," appeared to promote secret, invitation-only parties, according to an archived version of a now-removed website.

Vybe Together's account has since been removed from TikTok, a TikTok spokesperson told NBC News. The app has also been removed from the Apple App Store. The app had not been made available on Google Play, Google's version of the App Store.

—Melodie Warner

U.S. initial jobless claims decline for second straight week

The number of people filing for unemployment benefits for the first time declined for the second straight week, CNBC's Fred Imbert reports.

Initial jobless claims declined by 19,000 to 787,000 in the week ending Dec. 26, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected initial jobless claims of 828,000. The previous week's total for initial claims was revised up by 3,000 to 806,000.

The four-week moving average for first-time filers rose by 17,750 to 836,750, signaling the labor market is still under pressure as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

—Melodie Warner

Ford, Bryan Cranston launch ad urging U.S. to follow Covid precautions

Ford Motor's new ad campaign is urging Americans to save lives by following Covid-19 protocols.

The "#FinishStrong" initiative includes a new commercial from filmmaker Peter Berg and voiced by actor Bryan Cranston. The spots will launch in early January during college football bowl games on ABC and ESPN and NFL games on Fox.

Ford leaders said on a call Wednesday the company wants to encourage Americans to help prevent tens of thousands of additional deaths as vaccines roll out.

—Megan Graham

China issues conditional approval to its first vaccine

ERNESTO BENAVIDES | AFP | Getty Images

Chinese health regulators issued conditional approval to Sinopharm's two-dose regimen, The Associated Press reports. It's the first vaccine to be approved for general use in the country of 1.3 billion people.

Under conditional approval, research will continue, and state-owned Sinopharm will be required to submit further data, the AP reports.

The Beijing Institute of Biological Products, the Sinopharm subsidiary that developed the drug, says it has a 79.3% effectiveness rate based on late-stage trials, according to the report.

—Sara Salinas

U.S. hospitalizations surpass 125,000 for the first time

Callaghan O'Hare | Reuters

More than 125,000 people were hospitalized around the U.S. as of Wednesday, according to The Atlantic's COVID Tracking Project, the highest tally of the pandemic and a stark warning as the country heads in 2021.

Dwindling ICU capacity and strained health systems pose a dangerous threat to patients and providers alike. Covid-19 deaths also reached a record on Wednesday, with more than 3,700 people succumbing to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Cases and hospital stays have continued to rise even as two vaccines, developed by Pfizer and Moderna, ship out for administration.

—Sara Salinas

Read CNBC’s previous live coverage here:

Covid updates: 'Gilligan's Island' star Dawn Wells dies at 82 from Covid complications