Covid Live Updates: Wearing Two Masks Blocks Up to 96% of Particles; Texas Opening Mass Vaccination Centers

Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky told CNBC that people may need annual Covid vaccinations over the next several years as the virus mutates. Last week, J&J applied for an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its single-shot Covid-19 vaccine. Public health officials also have said Covid is likely to become an endemic disease, meaning it will always circulate but at lower levels than it does now.

The U.S. is recording at least 108,100 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,800 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

Global cases: More than 107.02 million

Global deaths: At least 2.34 million

U.S. cases: More than 27.19 million

U.S. deaths: At least 468,247

New Jersey Gov. Murphy quarantines after family member tests positive for Covid-19

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy canceled in-person events and is quarantining after a family member tested positive for Covid-19, according to a statement from Communications Director Mahen Gunaratna.

Murphy was not exposed to the infected family member as a close contact, the statement said, so the quarantine measure was a precautionary step.

The governor took a Covid test result earlier Wednesday that came back negative, according to the statement.

—Rich Mendez

Most older adults have not received the Covid vaccine yet

The nation's most vulnerable age group for Covid remains largely unvaccinated against the virus.

Roughly 15.2 million people age 65 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, out of an estimated 56 million in that age cohort. Although about three dozen states have added older residents to their prioritization groups following a mid-January push from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, supply remains an issue.

The effort to reach these older individuals comes as the 65-and-older crowd continues to make up the majority of Covid deaths (75%), according to research from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

—Sarah O'Brien

Wearing two masks can block up to 96% of airborne particles, CDC study finds

Federal health officials urged Americans to wear a mask that fits well or wear two masks to better protect themselves from airborne coronavirus particles, reports CNBC's Will Feuer.

"These variants are circulating … whatever we can do to improve the fit of a mask to make it work better, the faster we can end this pandemic," said John T. Brooks, medical officer for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Covid-19 response.

CDC researchers found that one person wearing one mask can block more than 40% of particles, whereas that individual wearing two masks can block up to 82% of particles. When two people each wear two masks, about 96% of particles were blocked in total.

Americans can also boost the efficacy of a single surgical mask by knotting the ear loops and tucking in the sides close to the face to form a tighter fit to prevent any aerosols from sneaking in or out through the sides.

—Rich Mendez

Biden administration partners with Texas to build three mass vaccine centers

The federal government will partner with Texas officials to build three new community vaccination centers in Dallas, Arlington and Houston, the Biden administration announced.

The centers will be operational the week of Feb. 22 and will allow providers to administer more than 10,000 Covid-19 vaccine shots per day, Jeff Zients, Biden's coronavirus leader, told reporters during a White House news briefing.

The announcement comes days after the administration said it was sending active-duty troops to California to help staff Covid-19 vaccine sites there. Biden is trying to pick up the pace of vaccinations in the U.S. after a slower-than-expected rollout under former President Donald Trump's administration.

Zients also said that he will join New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo later Wednesday in a press briefing to formally announce the development of two new Covid vaccine centers in the state to help distribute shots to underserved communities.



–Berkeley Lovelace Jr.

Nursing homes with more minority residents had more virus deaths than others, study finds

Nursing homes with more minority residents reported more than three times as many Covid deaths as those that had more White residents, a large study published Wednesday found.

The University of Chicago researchers looked at 13,312 U.S. nursing homes and analyzed Covid data reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from May to December. They found that nursing homes where more than 40% of their residents were Black or Hispanic reported 3.3 times as many Covid deaths and cases as nursing homes that had more White residents.

The new study, published in The Journal of the American Medical Association, shows how the disproportionate toll of the Covid pandemic has played out in nursing homes, and it carries policy implications for vaccine distribution going forward.

—Will Feuer

Aldi is expanding curbside pickup to additional 500 stores during the pandemic

Aldi announced on Tuesday that they will open 100 new stores and expand curbside pickup to an additional 500 stores by the end of the year to help support its customers during the pandemic.

Aldi's expansion of curbside pickup will bring the service to over 1,200 stores nationwide, as a convenient way for customers across the country to shop for essential groceries during the coronavirus pandemic.

The supermarket chain will continue to offer delivery service through Instacart from most of its stores, giving consumers multiple options to safely shop for groceries.

—Katie Tsai

Target offers extra pay, free rides to hourly workers to encourage getting vaccinated

Target will offer extra pay and free transportation to encourage hourly workers to get Covid vaccines.

The national retailer joins a growing list of companies that are using cash or other incentives to overcome potential barriers to getting the shots, such as vaccine hesitancy or taking time off from work. Discount grocers Aldi, Dollar General and Trader Joe's will give four hours of pay total for getting the two doses. Lidl is giving $200 to people who get the shots. Kroger said it will give a one-time payment of $100. And several other companies, including Chobani, Amtrak, Darden and McDonald's have also announced additional pay.

At Target, more than 350,000 workers across the country will qualify for up to four hours of pay. The company will also cover the cost of a Lyft ride.

Some companies are considering vaccine mandates. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said he wants to require them for the company's more than 60,000 employees and thinks other companies should do the same.

—Melissa Repko

House Democrats advance $15 minimum wage as part of Covid relief plan

The House Education and Labor Committee advanced its piece of Democrats' $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan, which includes a $15 per hour minimum wage.

The proposal would gradually hike the federal pay floor to $15 an hour by 2025. It is unclear, however, if strict rules for the budget reconciliation process — which enable Democrats to pass the plan without any Republican support — will allow the provision to go into a final bill.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., have both said they are trying to get the chamber's parliamentarian to allow a $15 minimum wage in the legislation.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated this week that the policy would lift 900,000 people out of poverty but at a cost of 1.4 million jobs.

Democrats aim to pass their bill before March 14, when key unemployment lifelines are set to expire.

—Jacob Pramuk

Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief package has support of 63% of small business owners, survey shows

Despite two rounds of federal loan programs meant to provide relief for small business owners, many Main Street businesses are calling for more help, CNBC's David Spiegel reports.

Some 63% of small business owners back President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion Covid relief package, according to the latest quarterly CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey. That includes 46% of Republicans expressed support for the president's first major legislative proposal.

Calls for more government relief come as small business confidence has cratered to an all-time low since the quarterly survey began in 2017. The Small Business Confidence Index fell from 48 out of a possible 100 in the fourth quarter last year to 43 this quarter. The number of small business owners who said they believe they can continue operating for more than a year also fell from 67% in the fourth quarter to 55%.

The first-quarter 2021 CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey was conducted Jan. 25-Jan. 31 using the SurveyMonkey platform and included responses from 2,111 small business owners across the country.

—Terri Cullen

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on ramping up vaccine distribution

New Jersey has hit a coronavirus vaccine milestone. More than one million doses have been administered in the Garden State with a goal to get to 4.7 million vaccinated by the summer. Gov. Phil Murphy joined CNBC's "Squawk Box" to discuss.

World’s second-oldest person survives Covid at age 116

A 116-year-old French nun — who will celebrate her 117th birthday tomorrow and is believed to be the world's second-oldest person — has survived Covid-19, the Associated Press reports.

French media reported that Lucile Randon — Sister André's birth name — tested positive for the virus in mid-January in the southern French city of Toulon, according to AP. Just three weeks later, however, she is considered recovered.

Sister André, who is blind and uses a wheelchair, did not worry for her own life after being given the diagnosis, but for the lives of others, the wire service reported.

"She didn't ask me about her health, but about her habits," David Tavella, the communications manager for the care home where the nun resides, told French newspaper Var-Matin. "For example, she wanted to know if meal or bedtime schedules would change. She showed no fear of the disease. On the other hand, she was very concerned about the other residents."

—Terri Cullen

Nearly half of U.S. workers suffer from mental health issues since the pandemic hit

Almost half of all American workers have struggled with mental health issues since the pandemic began, CNBC's Sharon Epperson reports. The strain has had dire effects on their well-being and potentially to their employer's bottom line.

A report by insurance company The Standard found that there has been a steep jump in full-time U.S. workers dealing with mental health issues in the last 12 months. Some 46% of the more than 1,400 workers surveyed at the end of last year said they were struggling with mental health issues, compared to 39% a year earlier. More than half of those surveyed — 55% — said a mental health issue has affected them more since the pandemic began.

Yet many may not know where to turn for help, but there are places to turn.

Many employers and organizations are reaching out to address workers' mental health, including one-on-one counseling through employee assistance programs to providing access to virtual therapy and meditation apps for free.

—Terri Cullen

South Africa will use J&J Covid vaccine to inoculate health workers

South Africa will administer Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine to its front-line health workers, starting next week, to study what protection it provides, particularly against the Covid variant dominant in the country, the Associated Press reported.

The one-shot vaccine hasn't yet been approved by any country, but J&J has applied for an emergency use authorization in the U.S. from the Food and Drug Administration.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said South Africa no longer plans to use the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine because it "does not prevent mild to moderate disease" of the variant, AP reported.

South Africa had purchased 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the first million doses arrived this month, according to the wire service.

—Melodie Warner

Coca-Cola says demand for its drinks fell amid resurgence of virus

Coca-Cola's fourth-quarter revenue fell 5% to $8.6 billion as demand for its drinks waned amid the worldwide resurgence of Covid in December and January.

All four of its beverage segments reported declining unit case volume, which strips out the impact of foreign currency and pricing. So far in February, global volume has declined by mid-single digits.

Shares of the beverage giant rose 2% in premarket trading after it topped Wall Street's earnings estimates.

—Amelia Lucas

Germany expected to extend lockdown into March amid worries over variants

Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to announce Germany will extend its lockdown until March 14 amid concerns over new strains of the coronavirus.

A draft document emerged early on Wednesday outlining plans between Merkel and state officials to maintain the lockdown and to urge that citizens maintain social-distancing rules, but to gradually lift some restrictions in the coming weeks.

The re-opening of schools is a priority for the German leadership, although the country's federal system means that individual states are expected to be able to decide how to do this.

The reopening of shops and hotels could begin next month in areas where the infection rate is low. Restrictions were due to end on Feb. 14.

Merkel is due to comment on the lockdown extension Wednesday afternoon.

—Holly Ellyatt

Anti-vaxxers jeopardize Biden’s plans to protect U.S. against Covid

As President Joe Biden works to ramp up the supply of Covid-19 vaccines in the U.S., experts warn of another big challenge for the new administration: A significant portion of the U.S. population will likely refuse to get vaccinated.

Even though clinical trial data shows Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines are safe and highly effective, just under half of adults in the U.S. surveyed in December said they were very likely to get vaccinated, according to a new study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That could potentially jeopardize U.S. vaccination efforts to control the pandemic, which has overwhelmed hospitals and taken more than 466,000 American lives in about a year. Without so-called herd immunity, the virus will continue to spread from person to person and place to place for years to come, scientists have said.

"We're in a tough spot," said Daniel Salmon, director of the Institute for Vaccine Safety at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. "A substantial proportion of the population thinks that Covid isn't really a big deal and it's kind of a hoax and the numbers are being, you know, overblown and doctors are making money by diagnosing Covid and calling deaths."

—Berkeley Lovelace Jr.

