Covid Live Updates: FDA Says Will Soon Authorize Pfizer's Vaccine as U.S. Crisis Trends in the Wrong Direction

The U.S. Covid-19 crisis is still trending in the wrong direction. The country recorded more than 2,700 virus-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the national death toll to at least 292,190, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. reported more than 224,000 new coronavirus cases, nudging the seven-day average to a record 210,201 daily new infections, according to a CNBC analysis of the JHU data. More than 107,000 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 69.72 million

Global deaths: At least 1.58 million

U.S. cases: More than 15.61 million

U.S. deaths: At least 292,190

Almost 40% of Americans plan to spend less this holiday season

Mark Makela | Reuters

Nearly 40% of Americans aren't planning to spend as much on gifts this holiday season as they did last year, according to the CNBC All-America Economic Survey.

CNBC's Steve Liesman reports that just 11% plan to spend more on gifts, as many Americans struggle to cope with widespread unemployment amid the pandemic.

Almost 30% of the 800 Americans surveyed said they plan to spend less due to lost wages or income, 19% cited the coronavirus, and 17% cited the poor economy. And with the number of new Covid cases rising to fresh record levels — and forecast to spike even higher in the coming winter months — the financial pain many households are feeling will likely intensify.

—Terri Cullen

AstraZeneca to work on vaccine combination with developers of Sputnik V

Dado Ruvic | Reuters

Britain's AstraZeneca said it will start work to understand whether its coronavirus vaccine can be successfully combined with a vaccine being developed by Russia's state-backed science research institute.

The move comes shortly after Russia's Gamaleya Institute, the developers of the Sputnik V vaccine, approached AstraZeneca via Twitter late last month. They had asked whether they should try combining the two common cold virus-based vaccines to boost efficacy.

AstraZeneca said in a statement that being able to combine different Covid-19 vaccines "may be helpful to improved protection and/or to improve vaccine accessibility."

"This is why it is important to explore different vaccine combinations to help make immunisation programmes more flexible, by allowing physicians greater choice at the time of administering vaccines," it added.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund welcomed the chance to cooperate with AstraZeneca, saying clinical trials would begin before the end of the month.

—Sam Meredith

More colleges set to reopen in the spring, despite rise in Covid cases

Even as Covid-19 infections reach record levels, a growing number of colleges and universities are determined to bring students back for the spring semester.

Georgetown University, Morehouse College, Smith College, the University of Florida and Princeton University are among the schools inviting undergraduates to live on campus come January after being largely virtual in the fall.

Administrators say they are better able to manage the public health guidance affectively. But, for some schools, reopening is also a matter of financial necessity.

If schools continue to operate remotely, a significant number of would-be college students will opt out entirely, putting an economic stranglehold on higher education.

Already, universities have furloughed thousands of employees and announced revenue losses in the hundreds of millions. Some have even cut academic programs that were once central to a liberal arts education.

—Jessica Dickler

Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline announce Covid vaccine delay

Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline announced a delay in their joint Covid-19 vaccine project after the drug under development showed an insufficient immune response in clinical trials, Reuters reports. Phase 3 trials were expected to start this month.

The companies plan to launch a new study in 2021 in the hopes of coming up with a more effective vaccine by the end of next year.

Sanofi said the results showed "an immune response comparable to patients who recovered from COVID-19 in adults aged 18 to 49 years, but a low immune response in older adults likely due to an insufficient concentration of the antigen."

—Sara Salinas

Why two members of the FDA advisory panel on the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine voted against approval

FDA says will soon finalize emergency authorization for Pfizer's Covid vaccine

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said Friday the agency will soon finalize an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, recommended for authorization by an FDA advisory panel late Thursday.

"Following yesterday's positive advisory committee meeting outcome regarding the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has informed the sponsor that it will rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization," Hahn said in a statement. "The agency has also notified the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed, so they can execute their plans for timely vaccine distribution.

It's somewhat unusual for the FDA to pre-announce an emergency use authorization, which allows for administration of a drug on an advanced timeline ahead of a full FDA approval, but the U.S. and its leaders have been eager to start the vaccine rollout. The U.K. approved Pfizer's vaccine last week and began inoculations earlier this week.

—Sara Salinas



