Covid Live Updates: CDC Study Found Substantial Racial Disparities Among Young People With Covid Last Spring

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

More than 60 million people in the U.S., or 18% of the population, have received at least one shot of a Covid vaccine, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Just over 32 million people are fully vaccinated against the virus, either through two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or through the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine that entered the market in recent weeks. In total, the U.S. has administered nearly 94 million vaccine doses to date — and the pace is only improving.

The U.S. is recording at least 57,400 new Covid-19 cases and at least 1,560 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

Here are the biggest developments Wednesday:

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 117.69 million

Global deaths: At least 2.61 million

U.S. cases: More than 29.09 million

U.S. deaths: At least 527,720

House passes Covid relief package

President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill passed the House Wednesday without a single Republican vote, CNBC's Jacob Pramuk reports.

Biden is expected to sign the bill Friday, and the $1,400 stimulus checks included in the bill are likely to be sent out shortly after.

The package also includes a boost to jobless benefits, expansion of the child tax credit, additional funding for vaccines, rent assistance and $350 billion in relief to state and local governments.

—Chris Eudaily

Businesses are rethinking the future of the corporate office

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

One year after many office workers were sent home due to the Covid pandemic, executives face big questions about how to use their office spaces in new capacities.

Corporate leaders are still grappling with how to safely reopen work spaces. They face even bigger questions about how much office space they really need and what incentives they might require to lure people back. Many have learned over the past 12 months that their employees can work from just about anywhere. So that means the office must serve a much more compelling purpose: A hub for collaboration that can't be accomplished virtually and a place to retain and train an incoming workforce.

"If you look back, maybe a decade or two decades ago, the workplace was a means to an end," said Sanjay Rishi, CEO of the real estate services firm JLL's corporate solutions business in the Americas. "Now, workplaces are becoming as much an end in themselves, because ... everybody is aspiring to get something more out of the workplace."

In January, CBRE polled 40 of its office clients, which collectively span 245 million square feet of office space globally and found 9% of businesses had already, slowly started bringing people back to work — using socially distanced floor plans, temperature checks, reservation systems and other precautionary measures.

Twelve percent planned to do so during the second quarter, and 21% during the third quarter. Forty percent of respondents still had no plans to return to the office, as of January, CBRE said.

—Lauren Thomas

Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck says it's important to invest in outdoor dining spaces

Chef and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck joined "Squawk on the Street" to discuss the importance of restaurants investing in outdoor dining spaces.

—Melodie Warner

U.S. economy is coming around, but still struggling a year after pandemic struck

A year ago, the U.S. government shut down a $20 trillion economy hoping to stunt the growth of what was then a largely unknown virus that spawned into a deadly pandemic, reports CNBC's Jeff Cox.

As of this week, the economy was at 85% of where it was a year ago, according to Jefferies, which compiles a weekly gauge of where the economy is compared to pre-Covid levels.

The better news is that Covid cases are increasing at their slowest pace and vaccinations are now registering about 2.2 million a day.

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tracker, which uses incoming data to project quarterly growth, now indicates a gain of 8.4% in the first quarter. If that proves accurate, it will be the fastest quarterly growth rate in the U.S. since the fourth quarter of 1984, not counting the aberration of last year's third quarter.

—Melodie Warner

Prada's e-commerce and Asia sales help offset virus-driven slump

Ron Antonelli | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Italian fashion group Prada's operating profit recovered during the second half of 2020, thanks in part to strong e-commerce and Asia sales, Reuters reported.

The positive sales trend also continued into the first months of 2021, the wire service reported.

Prada's revenue plunged 40% to 2.42 billion euros ($2.9 billion) for the year.

Chief Executive Patrizio Bertelli said Prada responded quickly to market changes by strengthening its relationship with local customers to help offset the absence of tourists, according to Reuters.

"These results give us confidence to face the upcoming rebound, as soon as the most critical phase of the pandemic will end," Bertelli said.

–Rich Mendez

Racial disparities among young Covid-positive Americans were substantial last spring, says CDC

Racial and ethnic differences among young people infected with Covid-19 in the U.S. "were substantial" early in the pandemic, according to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The federal health agency studied more than 689,600 Covid-19 cases among people younger than 25 years old that were reported to the CDC's case-based surveillance system in 15 states and Washington D.C. Researchers found that from January through April, infections were "substantially higher among most racial and ethnic minority groups" compared with non-Hispanic White people.

White people reported just 35 cases per 100,000 while American Indian and Alaska Native people reported the most of any group at 163 cases per 100,000. Hispanic and Latino people reported 137 cases per 100,000; Black people reported 87 cases; Asian people reported 54 cases; and Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander people reported 88 cases per 100,000, according to the study.

Those disparities declined throughout the year, but that's because there was "a greater increase in incidence among White persons, rather than a decline among racial and ethnic minority groups," researchers wrote.

—Noah Higgins-Dunn

Port congestion causing inventory problems during the pandemic

Jim Newsome, South Carolina Ports Authority president and CEO, and Thompson Research Group CEO Kathryn Thompson joined "Squawk Box" to discuss how congestion at ports is causing inventory problems for a growing number of retail companies.

—Melodie Warner

Biden administration to purchase an additional 100 million doses of J&J’s vaccine

Scott Olson | Getty Images

The Biden administration plans to purchase an additional 100 million additional doses of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine, two administration sources told NBC News.

President Joe Biden is expected to announce the plans Wednesday during a White House meeting with executives from J&J and Merck.

The announcement comes as the administration works to ramp up the production of J&J's vaccine after it learned earlier in the year that the company had fallen behind in vaccine production.

J&J currently has a deal with the U.S. government to provide 100 million doses by the end of June. The additional purchase would double that supply. Last week, Biden announced that pharmaceutical giant Merck would help make J&J's Covid vaccine.

–Berkeley Lovelace Jr.

Target will have Covid vaccines at CVS locations inside hundreds of stores

Target shoppers can now get a Covid-19 shot at the big-box store.

The retailer said more than 600 CVS Health locations inside of its stores will administer the vaccines to customers and employees who get an appointment and are eligible based on their age, medical conditions and other factors. Participating stores are listed on the CVS website.

Target announced in February that it would give extra pay and cover the cost of a Lyft ride for employees who get the vaccines. At the time, the company said it was also working on getting CVS and other providers to give doses to employees inside of stores and at distribution centers.

—Melissa Repko

J&J vaccine distribution in poor, black communities raises race questions

Kamil Krzaczynski | AFP | Getty Images

Public health officials are running into an unforeseen issue with distributing Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine.

While J&J's vaccine is a highly effective shot, especially against severe illness and death, it's perceived by some Americans as inferior to Pfizer's and Moderna's. Though unintentional, the allocation of J&J's shot to inner-cities and rural areas, as some officials are suggesting, risks bringing allegations of discrimination based on race and class, health experts say.

That could further erode trust in the vaccine rollout, especially in communities of color, health experts say, as more data from states shows Blacks and Hispanics continue to make up a disproportionate share of Covid-19 fatalities but are receiving the vaccines at significantly lower rates than white people.

State and local health officials must clearly communicate the benefits of J&J's vaccine and why it may be distributed in a certain way.

"If you start distributing this vaccine to certain groups and certain neighborhoods, without explaining why it is being done that way, then there is likely to be a perception that 'my group, my neighborhood, my town is getting this low efficacy vaccine compared to that group, that neighborhood or that town,'" said Kasisomayajula Viswanath, a professor of health communication at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

—Berkeley Lovelace Jr.

The latest on daily U.S. Covid cases

Eli Lilly's combination antibody drug produces more positive results in phase 3 trials

Eli Lilly's combination antibody drug produced more positive results treating Covid-19 in phase 3 trials, CNBC's Meg Tirrell reports. The therapeutic was found to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by 87% in the study of more than 750 high-risk patients.

The combination drug was granted emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in February. The latest study found a lower dose produced superior results.

—Sara Salinas

Alaska makes vaccines available to people 16 and older

Alaska on Tuesday said coronavirus vaccines would be made available to everyone who lives or works in the state, and is aged 16 and older. It is the first U.S. state to remove eligibility requirements for the vaccination.

Other states are inoculating at-risk groups such as senior citizens, health care workers and those with underlying illnesses.

According to Alaska's vaccine dashboard, around 16.4% of its population is fully vaccinated, and 23.6% has received at least one shot.

"A healthy community means a healthy economy. With widespread vaccinations available to all Alaskans who live or work here, we will no doubt see our economy grow and our businesses thrive," Gov. Mike Dunleavy said in a statement.

— Abigail Ng

Read CNBC's previous live coverage here:

Covid updates: Fauci warns progress is slowing; Maryland reopens more businesses