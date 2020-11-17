Coronavirus Live Updates: U.S. Cases Continue Jarring Rise; Essential Retailers Post Strong Quarters

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

America's coronavirus crisis continues to worsen. The U.S. seven-day average of daily new Covid infections surpassed 150,000 for the first time on Monday, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins data. The record 155,310 new infections per day marks the 10th straight day of at least 30% growth in that seven-day trend. As cases and hospitalizations climb, more mayors and governors are tightening restrictions on businesses and residents in an effort to slow the spread.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 55.12 million

Global deaths: At least 1.32 million

U.S. cases: More than 11.2 million

U.S. deaths: At least 247,229

ANDERS WIKLUND

Sweden attracted global attention for its decision to not impose a lockdown during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic. But now it appears to be changing tack and implementing stricter measures as a second wave of infections takes hold and hospitalizations rise.

The government announced that public gatherings of more than eight people were no longer allowed, marking a shift in tone for the Scandinavian country that has so far largely relied on voluntary measures and guidance during the pandemic.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven announced the new limit on gatherings, lowered from a previous limit of 50 people, signaling a more aggressive approach to containing the spread of infections.

"This is the new norm for the entire society," Lofven told a news conference, Reuters reported. "Don't go to gyms, don't go to libraries, don't host dinners. Cancel."

—Holly Ellyatt

Drugmakers and researchers around the world are racing to develop and deliver a safe and effective vaccine against the coronavirus.

Two vaccine candidates have already shown to be highly effective, but huge challenges remain before roll out. CNBC's Sam Meredith takes a look at the leading vaccine candidates, how much they cost, how they're stored and who's already bought doses.

—Sara Salinas

Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Home Depot and Walmart, two early winners of virus shutdowns, posted continued strong sales for their most recent quarters. The retailers were deemed essential businesses early on in pandemic and became favorites among shoppers who were stuck at home.

Home Depot reported third-quarter earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street estimates, boosted by 24% year-over-year sales growth. The company also said it would make pandemic pay raises for its employees permanent, CNBC's Will Feuer reports.

Walmart, for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2021, saw U.S. same-store sales jump 6.4% year over year and U.S. e-commerce sales soar 79%. The company beat on the top and bottom lines for the period, CNBC's Melissa Repko reports.

—Sara Salinas

