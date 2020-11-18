Coronavirus Live Updates: Pfizer Says Its 95% Effective Vaccine Works Across All Ages and Races

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

Stocks are again set to rise on promising Covid vaccine news. Pfizer announced early Wednesday that final data analysis shows its vaccine candidate is 95% effective — better than the previously reported effectiveness of "more than 90%." The company also said the drug worked consistently across all ages, races and ethnicities. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up about 160 points, or 0.6%, just after 7:30 a.m. ET.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 55.71 million

Global deaths: At least 1.34 million

U.S. cases: More than 11.36 million

U.S. deaths: At least 248,707

Jeenah Moon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Target said it won market share across all of its core categories during the third quarter as pandemic shopping habits proved long-lasting.

Sales rose 20.7% year over year, bolstered by a 155% rise in comparable digital sales.

Target locations remained open in the early days of virus shutdowns, and the company beefed up delivery options to reach Americans stuck at home. The company said Wednesday it held onto those March and April customers and won more of their shopping spend, CNBC's Melissa Repko reports.

Sales were higher in every category: Electronics sales shot up by more than 50%, the home items category rose by a mid-20s percentage, apparel jumped by nearly 10%, and essentials & beauty and food & beverage each grew in the high teens.

—Sara Salinas

Moderna's announcement earlier this week that its vaccine was more than 94% effective at preventing the coronavirus, according to preliminary trial data, raised global hopes further that an end to the pandemic that has killed over 1.3 million people could be in sight.

But mass producing a vaccine at speed, overseeing that manufacturing process, and then transporting it around the world pose "big challenges," according to Swiss drugmaker Lonza that has partnered with Moderna to produce its coronavirus vaccine.

"We can only produce more than 500 million doses a year if we install additional manufacturing lines, so it is clear that we need additional investments in installation if we want to produce more than 500 million (per year) in the future," Lonza Chairman Albert Baehny told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."

—Holly Ellyatt

Pfizer said a final data analysis found its coronavirus vaccine was 95% effective in preventing Covid-19, was well tolerated and appeared to fend off severe disease.

The company, which has been developing the vaccine with German drugmaker BioNTech, said it plans to submit an application for emergency use authorization to the FDA "within days." Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said at Tuesday's New York Times Dealbook conference that the company had accumulated enough safety data needed to submit the vaccine for review.

The news comes more than a week after the companies announced that their vaccine was more than 90% effective and two days after Moderna said preliminary phase three trial data showed its vaccine was 94.5%. Both vaccines use messenger RNA, or mRNA, technology.



–Berkeley Lovelace Jr.

The U.S. is recording roughly 157,000 new Covid cases per day, on average, as of Tuesday, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins data. That's another new record and nearly 30% higher than infection levels a week ago.

The national seven-day average of new cases has been at record levels — and rising — since Oct. 25, with infections and current hospitalizations now spiking in nearly every state, according to CNBC's analysis.

—Sara Salinas

