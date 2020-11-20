Coronavirus Live Updates: Pfizer, BioNTech to File for Emergency Authorization; Study Shows Antibodies Offer at Least 6-Month Protection

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

The first Americans to get a Covid-19 vaccine could receive their first doses in about a month, if an expected FDA approval timeline holds. Pfizer and BioNTech announced Friday they will file for emergency use authorization from the agency, a process expected to take a few weeks. The White House coronavirus task force has repeatedly said once the drug has approval, it can be mobilized for distribution within 24 hours.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 57.01 million

Global deaths: At least 1.36 million

U.S. cases: More than 11.71 million

U.S. deaths: At least 252,564

The U.S. reported a record 187,833 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The single-day spike pushes the national seven-day average of new infections to 165,029 — more than 24% higher than last week's levels, according to a CNBC analysis of the data.

U.S. Covid deaths are also spiking, reaching daily levels not seen since May. The country recorded 2,015 deaths on Thursday, ratcheting the seven-day average past 1,300 for the first time since May 21.

The trends are worrisome, as national holidays approach and health officials struggle to curb public behaviors.

—Sara Salinas

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said governments should lift coronavirus lockdowns and other social restrictions gradually to prevent a third wave of infections.

Despite a slowdown in coronavirus cases in some countries in recent days, the numbers are still high and are not yet showing clear signs of cresting. In the meantime, Europeans are pondering whether they'll be able to gather with their families over the holiday period.

Speaking Thursday evening, von der Leyen said that "expectations have to be managed."

"We have all learned from our experience in the summer that the exit from a wave, in this case the exit from the first wave, is very difficult and that the impact of lifting measures too hastily has had a very bad impact on the epidemiological situation in summer and fall," she said.

—Silvia Amaro

Those who have contracted the coronavirus are "highly unlikely" to get the disease again for at least six months, according to the findings of a new study.

Researchers say the findings are an important step in understanding how Covid-19 immunity may work.

"This is really good news, because we can be confident that, at least in the short term, most people who get COVID-19 won't get it again," said Professor David Eyre of the University of Oxford's Nuffield Department of Population Health.

The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, was part of a collaboration between the University of Oxford and Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

—Sam Meredith

Pfizer and BioNTech will apply Friday for an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for their Covid-19 vaccine.

The FDA process is expected to take a few weeks, and an advisory committee meeting to review the vaccine has been tentatively scheduled for early December. Some Americans could get their first dose of the vaccine in about a month.

Pfizer is the first in the Covid vaccine race to apply for emergency use with the FDA. If the application is approved, the vaccine will likely be rolled out in phases, with health-care workers, the elderly and people with underlying health conditions getting the first inoculations.



–Berkeley Lovelace Jr.

