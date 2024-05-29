Money Report

ConocoPhillips to buy Marathon Oil in $17.1 billion all-stock deal that bolsters shale assets

ConocoPhillips on Wednesday agreed to purchase Marathon Oil in an all-stock transaction worth $17.1 billion that would strengthen the company's shale assets.

"This acquisition of Marathon Oil further deepens our portfolio and fits within our financial framework, adding high-quality, low cost of supply inventory adjacent to our leading U.S. unconventional position," said ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance in a statement.

The deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, would immediately grow Conoco's earnings, cash flow and shareholder returns, Lance said.

