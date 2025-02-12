Comcast and NBCUniversal receive FCC inquiry on DEI initiatives

The Federal Communications Commission has informed Comcast it is opening an investigation into the company's diversity, equity and inclusion practices.

The inquiry will look into both Comcast and NBCUniversal's businesses.

The letter comes weeks after President Trump's memo that looks to end DEI hiring programs and initiatives.

The Federal Communications Commission has alerted Comcast Corp. that it will begin an investigation into the diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at the media giant.

The FCC, the agency that regulates the media and telecommunications industry, said in a letter that it would open the inquiry into both Comcast — which provides broadband, mobile and cable TV services under the Xfinity brand — and NBCUniversal, the media arm that encompasses the company's broadcast and cable TV networks, streaming app Peacock, and Universal film studio and amusement parks.

The letter comes weeks after President Donald Trump signed an executive order looking to end DEI practices at U.S. corporations. The order calls for each federal agency to "identify up to nine potential civil compliance investigations" among publicly traded companies, as well as nonprofits and other institutions.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, a Republican who was recently appointed by Trump said he was starting his investigation with Comcast and NBCUniversal because they "cover a range of sectors regulated by the FCC."

"We have received an inquiry from the Federal Communications Commission and will be cooperating with the FCC to answer their questions," a Comcast spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday. "For decades, our company has been built on a foundation of integrity and respect for all of our employees and customers."

Carr said in the letter sent to Comcast on Tuesday that he was "concerned that Comcast and NBCUniversal may be promoting invidious forms of DEI in a manner that does not comply with FCC regulations."

The letter goes on to say that "Comcast states on its website that promoting DEI is 'a core value of our business' and public reports state that Comcast has an entire 'DEI infrastructure' that includes annual 'DEI day[s],' 'DEI training for company leaders,' and similar initiatives." It adds that NBCUniversal has similar initiatives, "including executives specifically dedicated to promoting DEI across the TV and programming side of the business."

Fellow media giant Disney is changing its DEI programs, which includes updating performance factors, and rebranding initiatives and employee resource groups, among other things, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, public broadcaster PBS is reportedly shutting down its DEI office. PBS didn't immediately respond to comment.

Disclosure: Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC.

— CNBC's Sarah Whitten contributed to this article.