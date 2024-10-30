Coinbase shares tumble as muted crypto trading leads to a third-quarter miss

Coinbase Wednesday reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter results, weighed down by muted trading in the cryptocurrency market.

The stock fell more than 4% in extended trading.

Here's what the company reported for the third quarter compared with what Wall Street expected, according to a survey of analysts by LSEG:

Earnings per share: 28 cents vs. 41 cents expected

28 cents vs. 41 cents expected Revenue: $1.21 billion vs. $1.26 billion expected

Coinbase, which operates the largest U.S. marketplace for buying and selling cryptocurrencies, reported net income of $75.5 million, or 28 cents per share, compared with a year-ago loss of $2.3 million, or 1 cent a share.

Net income in the latest quarter included $121 million in pretax losses on Coinbase's crypto investment portfolio, the vast majority of which were unrealized, as crypto prices were lower on Sept. 30 compared with June 30.

Within its core business, revenue from retail trading grew 98% to $483.3 million from the previous year, while institutional revenue brought in $55.3 million during the quarter, a 292% jump from the same period a year ago. Total transaction revenue was $572.5 million, a 98% increase year-over-year.

Revenue from Coinbase's subscription and services – which includes stablecoins, staking and leverage for Prime traders among other things – saw a more modest decline of 7% to $556.1 million.

The cryptocurrency market has been in a bit of a slump for much of this year, stuck in a narrow range between $55,000 and $70,000. Bitcoin has been absent any significant catalysts and suffered low volatility as investors monitored the U.S. presidential race and largely stood on the sidelines. Coinbase has been an active lobbyist for the crypto industry this year, spending millions backing pro-crypto political action committees.

Coinbase also announced a $1 billion stock buyback in its earnings report.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.