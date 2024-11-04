Coinbase, a16z and others pour more than $78 million into pro-crypto PAC for 2026 election

The pro-crypto super PAC Fairshake says it's raised $78 million for the 2026 midterms.

Centralized crypto exchange Coinbase has committed to donating $25 million and Silicon Valley venture fund Andreessen Horowitz has pledged another $23 million.

Fairshake told CNBC it's raised around $170 million this cycle and disbursed approximately $135 million.

With one day to go until the U.S. general election, crypto companies have already poured tens of millions of dollars into the upcoming 2026 cycle. The pro-crypto and bipartisan super PAC Fairshake said Monday that the committee and its affiliates have raised $78 million for the 2026 midterm elections.

That $78 million breaks down to more than $30 million raised, plus another $48 million in new commitments from centralized crypto exchange Coinbase and Silicon Valley venture fund Andreessen Horowitz, among other companies.

Early Monday, a16z general partner Chris Dixon, who heads up the fund's crypto book, published a note explaining why the company contributed another $23 million to Fairshake.

"Regardless of what happens in the 2024 elections, we're committed to supporting policymakers, irrespective of party affiliation, who will work to establish a practical regulatory framework that protects consumers while allowing the industry to grow," the letter read.

Dixon added that "supporting a PAC like Fairshake is just one crucial part of the strategy needed to achieve our larger policy goals" and that a16z would continue to meet with policymakers on both sides of the aisle to advocate for the industry.

All in, a16z has given $70 million to Fairshake as the VC looks to support the PAC's larger mission of building a Congress comprised of pro-crypto legislators.

On Wednesday, Coinbase announced it would give another $25 million to Fairshake.

Coinbase, the largest U.S. crypto exchange, was sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission over claims that it engaged in unregistered sales of securities. It's among Fairshake's top contributors this cycle. The exchange has given more than $75 million to Fairshake and its affiliated PACs.

"We know we need to have pro-crypto legislation passed in this country," Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said during the company's third-quarter earnings call. Coinbase shares plummeted 15% after the company reported a miss on the top and bottom lines.

Ripple Labs is another major political donor this cycle that has given around $50 million to Fairshake. A spokesperson said the company committed $25 million both this year and last year and intends to remain a strong force in DC for years to come.

Fairshake told CNBC it's raised around $170 million this cycle and disbursed approximately $135 million.

The majority of the group's funds can be traced to Coinbase, Andreessen Horowitz and Ripple Labs. The remaining balance comes from a mix of companies and individual donors. Armstrong, for example, gave $1 million, while the Winklevoss twins put in $5 million.

Fairshake was launched last year by a consortium of crypto firms and is one of the top-spending PACs in 2024, even against oil companies and banks, which have historically been big political contributors. Nearly half of all the corporate money flowing into the election has come from the crypto industry, according to a report from the nonprofit watchdog group Public Citizen.

Fairshake's spending, which has targeted House and Senate races in the 2024 cycle, is effective. Public Citizen's report found that of the 42 primary races that attracted money from crypto-backed super PACs, 36 were won by the candidate supported by the crypto industry.

Fairshake's corporate and individual donors want crypto laws passed in the U.S.

Dixon and others say they're looking for comprehensive market structure legislation for digital assets and a law to govern stablecoins, tokens pegged to the value of a real-world asset that are now virtually synonymous with U.S. dollar-pegged coins.

"Many industries come to DC asking to roll back rules, and we have come to DC asking to establish them," Dixon wrote in his post Monday.