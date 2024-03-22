Cocoa prices rise to fresh record, nears $9,000 per metric ton

Nvidia may get most of the headlines, but the hottest trade of 2024 is shaping up to be a commodity: cocoa.

Cocoa futures have more than doubled to records since the beginning of the year, with prices now approaching $9,000 per metric ton. On Friday, they hit a fresh all-time high, last up 2.8% at $8,789 per ton. Prices are also up more than 10% for the week.

When 2024 began, cocoa was trading below $4,200 per ton.

The reason for this massive surge in price goes back to disruptions on both supply and demand.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Severe El Niño-induced dry weather conditions and reported wildfires have cut down cocoa supply. Demand has also remained strong in countries like the United States, helping companies such as Hershey's and Mondelez better offload rising prices onto consumers.

It appears that these dry weather conditions won't be letting up anytime soon.

Rainy season in the Ivory Coast typically runs from April to October, but the region is currently facing hotter-than-usual temperatures, which could extend its lack of abundant rainfall, Reuters reported. A lack of rain could lead to subpar beans in size and quality, further limiting cocoa supply going forward.