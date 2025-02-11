Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Coca-Cola sales easily top estimates as global demand rises

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC

James Quincey, CEO of Coca-Cola, speaking on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” outside of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 22, 2025.
Gerry Miller | CNBC
  • Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's estimates for its fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.
  • The beverage giant reported net sales growth of 6% for the quarter, fueled by rising demand for its drinks.

Coca-Cola on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations, as global demand for its drinks rose.

Shares of the company climbed more than 3% in premarket trading.

Here's what Coca-Cola reported for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

  • Earnings per share: 55 cents adjusted vs. 52 cents expected
  • Revenue: $11.54 billion vs. $10.68 billion expected

The beverage giant reported fourth-quarter net income attributable to shareholders of $2.20 billion, or 51 cents per share, up from $1.97 billion, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding restructuring charges, refranchising gains and other items, Coke earned 55 cents per share.

Net sales rose 6% to $11.54 billion.

