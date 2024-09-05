CNBC's Official NFL Team Valuations 2024: Here's how the 32 franchises stack up

Welcome to the kickoff of CNBC's first ever Official NFL Team Valuations.

Here we rank professional football teams on overall franchise value, calculated by CNBC senior sports reporter Michael Ozanian. The rankings factor in a team's revenue, profit and debt to match up the 32 clubs ahead of the start to the NFL season.

Today, the average NFL team is worth $6.49 billion, representing major returns for league owners. Among the factors driving up values this year are big-money media deals, sponsorship revenue and non-NFL events at team stadiums, including Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour.

Along with this year's list, we look at how the Dallas Cowboys went from losing $1 million a month to becoming the NFL's most valuable franchise at $11 billion, and why the Los Angeles Rams are worth so much more than the Los Angeles Chargers.

With global sports business booming and private equity investors finally off the NFL sidelines, where does your team rank among professional football's most valuable franchises?

