CNBC Daily Open: Something else is breaking in markets

Dow dipped into the red

U.S. stocks sank Tuesday, with all major indexes losing at least 1%, pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average into the red for the year. The 10-year Treasury yield hit 4.8% earlier in the day, a 16-year high. Europe's Stoxx 600 index fell 1.1%, with all sectors and major bourses in negative territory. The U.K.'s FTSE declined 0.54% as the British pound dropped to a six-month low against the U.S. dollar.

Sharp JOLTS

There were 9.61 million job openings in August, well above the estimate of 8.8 million and 700,000 more than July's figure. However, hires rose just 35,000 from July to touch 5.857 million last month. And the number of quits, a measure of confidence in finding a new job after leaving a previous position, was little changed at 3.6 million.

Intel spinoff

Intel will treat its Programmable Solutions Group as a standalone business with its own balance sheet — and plans to spin it out through an initial public offering in the next two to three years, the chipmaker said. The move follows Intel's spinoff of Mobileye, its self-driving subsidiary, last year, as the company focuses on its foundry business. Shares of Intel rose more than 2% in extended trading.

House Speaker, muted

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Tuesday to oust Republican Kevin McCarthy as speaker. Eight hardline conservative joined all Democrats to approve a "motion to vacate" introduced by Republican Matt Gaetz. That's the first time in U.S. history a no-confidence vote against the House speaker has succeeded. Patrick McHenry, a close McCarthy ally, will assume the role of speaker temporarily.

Railed by rates

Higher-for-longer interest rates are really starting to hit markets hard. It's not just rate-sensitive sectors that are suffering. It's very broad swaths of the stock and bond markets that are seeing new 52-week lows, as CNBC Pro's Bob Pisani observes — and explains why they've been hitting troughs.

The bottom line

Something is breaking in financial markets, writes CNBC's Jeff Cox. Unlike in March, when regional banks started toppling, it isn't any particular asset class that's cracking this time. Rather, it's the narrative of low interest rates in the long term — one that's become familiar after the 2008 Great Financial Crisis — that's falling apart.

After markets digested the stronger-than-expected JOLTS report from the U.S. Labor Department — which showed the jobs market wasn't as slack as conventional wisdom dictated — Treasury yields jumped. The 2-year yield, indicative of where markets think interest rates will settle, is currently at 5.154%, compared with last Friday's close of 5.048%. Indeed, the chance that the Federal Reserve will hike rates at its November meeting by another quarter percentage point rose to 33.1% Tuesday, more than double the 16.4% last week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Stocks were slammed by rising yields and the expectation of more hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst day since March. Its drop of 1.29% wiped out its year-to-date gains, and it's now 0.4% lower for the year. The S&P 500 slid 1.37% and the Nasdaq Composite slumped 1.87%, weighed down by losses in technology stocks like Nvidia and Microsoft.

Investors fear the worst isn't over. The Cboe Volatility Index, which measures where traders think stocks will be over the next 30 days, is at its the highest since late May, signaling volatility ahead. (However, at 19.6 currently, it's still slightly below the long-run average.)

"US Equity markets are likely in a bottoming process," Fundstrat head of technical strategy Mark Newton wrote, "and I feel that time-wise, lows could likely be in place sometime this week." But if rates continue rising, it's not just long-held beliefs that will be broken. Stocks could test new bottoms even further into the year.

"They can't hike another basis point," Larry McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report, said of the central bank. "It's just too much pain. This type of action is bringing out the pain, and the Fed is now more aware of the bodies that are buried."

— CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report