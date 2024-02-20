CNBC Daily Open: Is the battle against inflation getting tougher?

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here.

Stocks fall

Wall Street tumbled Tuesday dragged lower by a 4.4% drop in Nvidia shares ahead of the chipmaker's earnings report. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.92%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.6%. The 30-stock Dow fell 0.17%.

Palo Alto Networks dips

Shares of Palo Alto Networks fell 19% in extended trading, after the cybersecurity company lowered its full-year outlook. CEO Nikesh Arora said the forecast cut was due to a "shift" in strategy and "platform migration and consolidation," among other things.

Amazon's Dow move

Amazon will replace Walgreens in the Dow Industrial Average, effective Feb. 26. "Reflecting the evolving nature of the American economy, this change will increase consumer retail exposure as well as other business areas in the DJIA," S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.

Middle East tensions

Tensions are rising in the Middle East as Yemen's Houthi rebels launched their most damaging strike yet on a ship in the Red Sea. Alarm is also growing over Israel's potential ground offensive into Rafah, where some 1.5 million Palestinians are sheltering.

[PRO] REITS to play

This may be a good time to invest in real estate despite pressure from high inflation and interest rates, according to market watchers. Pros say that exposure can come from real estate investment trusts and picked 5 REITS that are in play.

The bottom line

Is the last stage in the fight against inflation really the hardest?

Economists continue to push that notion in the face of recent troubling economic data.

Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz chief economic advisor, warned the last leg of getting inflation down to the Fed's magical 2% target will prove to be tough.

"People realize that there's a limit to goods deflation, goods prices actually coming down. And service inflation stays sticky, which means that getting to 2% is going to be tricky," El-Erian said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Investors were caught off-guard last week after U.S. consumer as well as producer prices data came in hotter than expected. That fueled market fears that the inflation fight will continue to be bumpy.

But Fed officials aren't sold on the final leg commentary.

"That suggests that we have to grind out the last two-tenths of a percentage point on inflation just laboriously, and I don't see evidence that's true," noted San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly recently.

"We have to be more thoughtful of how we get there," she added. "But I don't buy into this idea that its going to be so much harder."

Wall Street's attention will turn to Fed minutes from January's policy meeting on Wednesday. But investors expect few surprises.

It is likely to reveal broad support for delaying the first rate cut beyond March, giving policymakers more time to assess the path of inflation.

