Cloud software vendors Atlassian, Snowflake and Workday are betting on security startup Veza

Veza raised $108 million in a new funding round, with participation from some of the leading cloud software vendors.

Atlassian, Snowflake and Workday contributed to the financing, which was led by New Enterprise Associates.

Veza's software helps companies manage what technology employees can access.

Tech giants like Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Nvidia have captured headlines in recent years for their massive investments in artificial intelligence startups like OpenAI and Anthropic.

But when it comes to corporate investing by tech companies, cloud software vendors are getting aggressive as well. And in some cases they're banding together.

Veza, whose software helps companies manage the various internal technologies that employees can access, has just raised $108 million in a financing round that included participation from software vendors Atlassian, Snowflake and Workday.

New Enterprise Associates led the round, which values Veza at just over $800 million, including the fresh capital.

For two years, Snowflake's managers have used Veza to check who has read and write access, Harsha Kapre, director of the data analytics software company's venture group told CNBC. It sits alongside a host of other cloud solutions the company uses.

"We have Workday, we have Salesforce — we have all these things," Kapre said. "What Veza really unlocks for us is understanding who has access and determining who should have access."

Kapre said that "over-provisioning," or allowing too many people access to too much stuff, "raises the odds of an attack, because there's just a lot of stuff that no one is even paying attention to."

With Veza, administrators can check which employees and automated accounts have authorization to see corporate data, while managing policies for new hires and departures. Managers can approve or reject existing permissions in the software.

Veza says it has built hooks into more than 250 technologies, including Snowflake.

The funding lands at a challenging time for traditional venture firms. Since inflation started soaring in late 2021 and was followed by rising interest rates, startup exits have cooled dramatically, meaning venture firms are struggling to generate returns.

Wall Street was banking on a revival in the initial public offering market with President Donald Trump's return to the White House, but the president's sweeping tariff proposals led several companies to delay their offerings.

That all means startup investors have to preserve their cash as well.

In the first quarter, venture firms made 7,551 deals, down from more than 11,000 in the same quarter a year ago, according to a report from researcher PitchBook.

Corporate venture operates differently as the capital comes from the parent company and many investments are strategic, not just about generating financial returns.

Atlassian's standard agreement asks that portfolio companies disclose each quarter the percentage of a startup's customers that integrate with Atlassian. Snowflake looks at how much extra product consumption of its own technology occurs as a result of its startup investments, Kapre said, adding that the company has increased its pace of deal-making in the past year.

'Sleeping industry'

Within the tech startup world, Veza is also in a relatively advantageous spot, because the proliferation of cyberattacks has lifted the importance of next-generation security software.

On the public markets, the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF, which includes CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks, is up 3% so far this year, compared with a 10% drop in the Nasdaq.

Veza's technology runs across a variety of security areas tied to identity and access. In access management, Microsoft is the leader, and Okta is the challenger. Veza isn't directly competing there, and is instead focused on visibility, an area where other players in and around the space lack technology, said Brian Guthrie, an analyst at Gartner.

Tarun Thakur, Veza's co-founder and CEO, said his company's software has become a key part of the ecosystem as other security vendors have started seeing permissions and entitlements as a place to gain broad access to corporate networks.

"We have woken up a sleeping industry," Thakur, who helped start the company in 2020, said in an interview.

Thakur's home in Los Gatos, California, doubles as headquarters for the startup, which employs 200 people. It isn't disclosing revenue figures but says sales more than doubled in the fiscal year that ended in January. Customers include AMD, CrowdStrike and Intuit.

Guthrie said enterprises started recognizing that they needed stronger visibility about two years ago.

"I think it's because of the number of identities," he said. Companies realized they had an audit problem or "an account that got compromised," Guthrie said.

AI agents create a new challenge. Last week Microsoft published a report that advised organizations to figure out the proper ratio of agents to humans.

Veza is building enhancements to enable richer support for agent identities, Thakur said. The new funding will also help Veza expand in the U.S. government and internationally and build more integrations, he said.

Peter Lenke, head of Atlassian's venture arm, said his company isn't yet a paying Veza client.

"There's always potential down the road," he said. Lenke said he heard about Veza from another investor well before the new round and decided to pursue a stake when the opportunity arose.

Lenke said that startups benefit from Atlassian investments because the company "has a large footprint" inside of enterprises.

"I think there's a great symbiotic match there," he said.

