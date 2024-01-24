Chipotle wants to hire 19,000 workers for busy spring season, will offer new financial perks

Chipotle Mexican Grill wants to hire 19,000 new workers ahead of its busiest time of the year.

The burrito chain's recruitment goal is up about 27% from a year ago.

Attracting workers has become more difficult for restaurants in recent years.

Chipotle Mexican Grill hopes to recruit 19,000 new employees to make its burritos and bowls this spring, the company said Wednesday.

The company's hiring target suggests it's expecting an even busier spring than usual, despite another round of menu price hikes in October. The chain's recruitment goal is about 27% higher than a year ago, when it sought 15,000 new workers for its so-called burrito season in March through May.

For Chipotle, having enough workers becomes even more important during its busy period. The chain needs plenty of employees to meet higher demand. The spring weather lures back Chipotle customers who stayed away during the winter months, but the chain's concentration in college towns means sales usually slow in the summer.

Chipotle has more than 110,00 workers currently.

Attracting workers has become more difficult for the restaurant industry in recent years, largely due to the pandemic. Hundreds of thousands of restaurant jobs disappeared as bars and eateries shuttered, either temporarily or permanently. Industry veterans switched to white-collar or warehouse jobs, seeking safety from Covid-19, better working conditions or both. In September, the restaurant workforce finally bounced back to pre-pandemic levels, according to Department of Labor data.

But even before Covid, restaurants struggled to hire and retain younger workers, who often seek internships instead.

Chipotle on Wednesday also touted new benefits that aim to help those younger workers tackle financial challenges. The company will match up to 4% of eligible employees' salaries by making contributions to their 401(k) if they make student loan payments. Additionally, Chipotle workers can also sign up for a Credi.ai debit card, which builds credit without fees or interest.

Chipotle is expected to report its fourth-quarter earnings after the bell Feb. 6.