Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Chinese business database Qichacha passes Beijing's security test for resuming overseas operations

By Evelyn Cheng,CNBC

Vcg | Visual China Group | Getty Images
  • Chinese business database Qichacha said Friday it passed a data export security assessment that allows the company to resume overseas operations.
  • The news signals an easing in China's increasingly stringent government controls over data sharing due to national security concerns.

BEIJING — Chinese business database Qichacha said Friday it passed a data export security assessment that allows the company to resume overseas operations.

The news signals an easing in China's increasingly stringent government controls over data sharing due to national security concerns.

Earlier this year, Reuters reported, citing sources, that Qichacha and similar databases had closed access to offshore users for months.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Qichacha said in a press release on Friday that it is the first company to pass the Cyberspace Administration of China‘s data export security assessment for a platform providing inquiries into data around corporate creditworthiness.

The administration did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

3 podcast episodes to help you be more productive today—including 1 that'll increase your productivity by 90%

news 3 hours ago

New fund bets big on Eisenhower-era stocks

In October, the cybersecurity regulator issued draft rules that eased restrictions on sending data outside of mainland China — an issue that had become a major challenge for foreign businesses in the country.

There’s a ‘game of thrones’ in AI, but these China tech giants offer real value, tech veteran says

Chinese consumer stocks that analysts like for their global potential

The U.S. is trying to tighten the screws on Chinese AI. What that means for stocks

One sector in China is beating the slowdown — 3 stocks to play it including one with 80% upside

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us