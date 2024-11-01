Money Report

China's Zeekr reports EV deliveries in October nearly doubled, clocks its best monthly numbers

By Sonia Heng,CNBC

ZEEKR EV cars are displayed at the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 25, 2024.
Chalinee Thirasupa | Reuters
  • Zeekr’s October deliveries surged 92% year on year to 25,049 vehicles, surpassing its previous record from September and bringing the year's total to nearly 168,000.
  • Xpeng also beat its personal best for a second straight month, delivering 23,917 vehicles in October.
  • Li Auto delivered 51,443 cars, slightly lower than its record month in September.
  • BYD and Aito had yet to release their October deliveries as of Friday afternoon.

Chinese electric carmaker Zeekr said Thursday its deliveries surged by 92% in October from a year ago, helping the company clock its best month at 25,049 vehicles.

That beat the prior record of 21,333 deliveries in September, bringing Zeekr's total for the year to nearly 168,000.

The company has reportedly said that it expects to deliver 230,000 cars in 2024. With only two months left in the calendar year, that means Zeekr needs to deliver more than 31,000 cars in November and December each.

The Geely-backed automaker began deliveries of its new five-seat SUV Zeekr Mix on Oct. 23.

Xpeng also beat its personal best for a second straight month, delivering 23,917 vehicles in October. The deliveries included the company's mass-market car, Mona M03, accounting for over 10,000 units.

Xpeng launched Mona M03 in late August with prices starting at $16,812.

Premium brand Nio said it delivered 20,976 cars in October, including 4,319 vehicles from its lower-priced brand Onvo, which was launched in September.

Li Auto, whose cars mostly come with a fuel tank to extend the battery's driving range, delivered 51,443 cars, slightly lower than its record month in September.

BYD and Aito had not yet released their October deliveries as of Friday afternoon.

Earlier in the week, Chinese smartphone and home appliance company Xiaomi said it delivered more than 20,000 electric vehicles in October.

The company only launched its first car — the SU7 — in late March.

Xiaomi aims to deliver 100,000 electric cars by the end of November. The company has delivered more than 75,000 cars as of October.

