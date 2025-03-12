Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

China's Commerce Ministry held talks with Walmart after report on price cut demand, state media says

By Anniek Bao, CNBC

A Walmart Supercenter in Burbank, California, on Nov. 21, 2024.
Allen J. Schaben | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images
  • China's Ministry of Commerce has held talks with Walmart as the U.S. retail giant reportedly requested price cuts from Chinese suppliers to offset the tariff costs, a state-backed media outlet said Wednesday.
  • The announcement came after Bloomberg reported last Thursday that Walmart had asked some Chinese suppliers, including makers of kitchenware and clothing, to lower prices by as much as 10% for each round of U.S. tariffs.

China's Ministry of Commerce has held talks with Walmart after the U.S. retail giant reportedly requested price cuts from Chinese suppliers to offset tariff costs, a state-backed media outlet said Wednesday.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The announcement came after Bloomberg reported last Thursday that Walmart had asked some Chinese suppliers, including makers of kitchenware and clothing, to lower prices by as much as 10% for each round of U.S. tariffs.

"If this is true, it is unreasonable for Walmart to require Chinese suppliers to bear all tariffs, which will disrupt fair competition and foreign trade order," the report said, according to a CNBC translation of the Chinese.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Walmart's reported move "may create the risk of supply chain disruption and harm the interests of Chinese and American companies and American consumers," it added, warning of further actions if the company fails to correct its course.

U.S. President Donald Trump's extra 10% duty on Chinese goods took effect on March 4, following a 10% tariff imposed on Feb. 4.

Most Chinese suppliers are already grappling with "razor-thin" profit margins as the U.S. company procures goods at big discounts to maintain its competitive advantage, according to the Bloomberg report.

Money Report

news 20 mins ago

Rheinmetall sales surge 36% in 2024, as company forecasts ‘major' military order boom

news 2 hours ago

European stocks set to steam ahead at the open on Ukraine ceasefire hopes; U.S. inflation data ahead

Chinese and American companies should "work together" to respond to U.S. "unilateral imposition of tariffs," Chinese state media said.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us