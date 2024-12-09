Money Report

China vows ‘more proactive' fiscal stimulus measures, ‘moderately' looser monetary policy

By Anniek Bao,CNBC

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a reception dinner at the Great Hall of the People ahead of China’s National Day in Beijing, China on September 28, 2023.
Jade Gao | Pool | via Reuters

China's leaders on Monday pledged "more proactive" fiscal measures and "moderately" looser monetary policy next year to boost domestic consumption, according to an official readout of a key policy meeting that outlined upcoming economic priorities.

The Politburo, a top decision-making body led by President Xi Jinping, said it will stabilize property and stock markets while strengthening the "unconventional counter-cyclical" adjustment, the Communist Party's CNBC-translated readout said.

