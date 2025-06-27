Money Report

China, U.S. confirm details of their trade deal, Beijing says

By Anniek Bao, CNBC

China’s Ministry of Commerce in Beijing.
Visual China Group | Getty Images

The U.S. and China have further confirmed the details of the trade agreement reached by both sides earlier this month in London, which will implement the Geneva consensus, according to a statement released by China's Ministry of Commerce Friday afternoon.

China will review and approve the export applications of items under export control rules, while the U.S. will cancel a range of existing restrictive measures imposed against China, a spokesperson for the ministry said in the statement.

The statement came after U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday at an event in the White House that both sides had signed a trade deal, without providing further details.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

