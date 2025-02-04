Money Report

China to launch probe into Google over alleged antitrust violations

By Yeo Boon Ping, CNBC

  • China said on Tuesday it will launch an investigation into Google over alleged antitrust violations.
  • The statement followed closed on the heals of China announcing additional tariffs on select U.S. goods.

China said Tuesday it will launch an investigation into Google over alleged antitrust violations.

The country's State Administration for Market Regulation said that it would initiate an investigation into the technology giant because of alleged violations of China's anti-monopoly law, according to a Google translation of the official statement.

The statement followed closed on the heels of China announcing additional tariffs on select U.S. goods.

China's finance ministry said it will levy tariffs of 15% on coal and liquified natural gas imports from the U.S., starting Feb. 10. It will also impose 10% higher duties on American crude oil, farm equipment and certain cars and trucks.

Google is facing regulatory scrutiny in several countries including the U.S.

The company lost a lawsuit in August filed by the U.S government in 2020. It accused the firm of having a monopoly in the general search market by creating strong barriers to entry.

Following the ruling, the U.S. Department of Justice pushed in November for Google to divest its Chrome browser. The department also argued that Google should not be allowed to enter into exclusionary agreements with third parties such as Apple and Samsung.

Google is also currently being investigated by the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority over whether it has "strategic market status" under a new UK law.

— CNBC's Anniek Bao, Ryan Browne and Jennifer Elias contributed to this report.

