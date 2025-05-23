Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

China says U.S. dialogue to continue as Beijing hints trade talks are advancing

By Anniek Bao, CNBC

Trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies have escalated in the last two weeks.
Dilara Irem Sancar | Anadolu | Getty Images
  • The U.S. and China have agreed to maintain communication.
  • Both sides exchanged thoughts on crucial issues.
  • The call came as Beijing and Washington continued to trade swipes at each other.

The U.S. and China have agreed to maintain communication following a call between Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, according to a brief readout released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Both sides exchanged thoughts on crucial issues during the call on Thursday, the statement said, without elaborating.

The U.S. Department of State issued a similar statement Thursday, briefly noting the consensus on the importance of the bilateral relationship and an agreement to keep open lines of communication.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The statement came as Beijing and Washington continued to trade swipes at each other, despite the tariff de-escalation following a meeting between both sides in Switzerland earlier this month.

Chinese authorities pushed back against a U.S. decision that warned companies not to use Chinese-made artificial intelligence chips, particularly those provided by Huawei Technologies.

China's Ministry of Commerce earlier this week called the move "unilateral bullying" and blamed the U.S. for undermining trade talks.

Money Report

news 47 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: Trump's ‘big, beautiful' tax bill might only be a short-term boost to the U.S. economy

news 2 hours ago

Asia-Pacific markets mostly climb as investors assess slew of economic data

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect the call was with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us