China-linked security breach targeted U.S. wiretap systems, WSJ reports

U.S. broadband providers had their networks breached in a cyberattack tied to the Chinese government that targeted wiretap requests, The Wall Street Journal reports.

It's possible the hackers had access for months or longer to networks the U.S. uses to make lawful requests for communications data, the newspaper wrote.

U.S. broadband providers had their networks breached in a cyberattack tied to the Chinese government that targeted wiretap requests, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

The attack may have allowed China to gain information on the American federal government's court-authorized network wiretapping requests, the newspaper found.

It's possible the hackers had access for months or longer to networks the U.S. uses to make lawful requests for communications data, the WSJ wrote, citing people familiar with the matter.

China denies allegations from Western governments and technology companies that it uses hackers to access government information.

Government officials have been concerned these cyberattacks could be used to disrupt U.S. systems in the event of a conflict between China and the U.S., the newspaper said.

The cyber breach, carried out by the Chinese hacking group known as Salt Typhoon, poses serious national security risks, the WSJ reported.

The F.B.I. declined to respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Read The Wall Street Journal's article here.