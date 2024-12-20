Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

China keeps benchmark lending rates steady as Fed signals fewer cuts ahead

By Sonia Heng,CNBC and Anniek Bao,CNBC

BEIJING, CHINA – DECEMBER 02: The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) building isn seen on December 2, 2024 in Beijing, China. 
Visual China Group | Getty Images

China kept its main benchmark lending rates unchanged on Friday, as Beijing faces the challenge of bolstering economic growth while backstopping a weakening yuan.

The People's Bank of China said it would steady the one-year loan prime rate at 3.1%, with the five-year LPR at 3.6%. The 1-year LPR affects corporate and most household loans, while the 5-year LPR serves as a reference for mortgage rates.

>📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The rate decision came on the back of a widely-expected 25-basis-points rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday. The Fed also indicated it will only reduce interest rates twice in 2025, fewer than the four cuts in its September meeting's projection.

Analysts said the Fed's revised outlook on future rate cuts is unlikely to have a huge influence on the trajectory of policy easing by China's central bank, although it could put pressure on the Chinese yuan.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

Earlier this month, Chinese top officials pledged at top economic agenda-setting meetings to ramp up monetary easing measures, including implementing interest rate reductions, to shore up the ailing economy.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

— CNBC's Dylan Butts contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us