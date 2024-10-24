Chevron CEO says ‘consistent and coherent energy policy' is what matters for the next administration

With a historic presidential election just around the corner, Chevron CEO Mike Wirth told CNBC's Jim Cramer what kind of government action is important for his company.

"What really matters is consistent and coherent energy policy," he said. "Affordable and reliable energy is essential to keeping inflation at a level that economies can handle — and that's why we need investments, and we need stable policy to encourage that investment."

Wirth stressed that energy is a vital part of the global economy, saying that if supplies are constrained by political actions, it can trigger inflationary reactions across the board. The price of energy, he continued, is "embedded in everything," and he said other countries are looking to the U.S. for long term commitments about energy and investment in the global supply.

According to Wirth, Chevron is apolitical and tries to work with both parties. He said there are legislators from both sides of aisle — usually from energy producing states — that understand his company's needs. He said Chevron wants to see people elected to office that believe in free markets, competition and "the economic vitality of this country."

He also stressed that electricity demand in the U.S. will continue to grow, saying there will be a need for all kinds of power, including wind, solar and natural gas. He added that even though electric vehicles are becoming more popular, combustion engines remain important and produced en masse. And Chevron's oil has purposes beyond gasoline, he continued. For example, he said, oil helps create petrochemicals which are used for a variety of manufacturing purposes, including to create materials for EVs.

"There's room for all of it. We're going to need all of it," he said, "I want to see every solution that is economic and feasible come to bear."

