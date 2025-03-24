Charts suggest subscription stocks like Netflix and Spotify can weather uncertainty, says Jim Cramer

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday reviewed analysis from chartist Bob Lang, who suggested certain companies that use a subscription-based business model can weather economic uncertainty.

"The charts, as interpreted by Bob Lang, suggest that Netflix and Spotify should work in this tricky environment, and, Roku can trade sideways for a few weeks, he'd like that one, too," Cramer said.

Netflix has long been the dominant force in the streaming sector, Cramer pointed out, and it seems to be performing better than many of its tech and tech-adjacent peers so far this year. Cramer looked at daily charts of the stock, noting that it has been rebounding on strong volume recently. He said that kind of action bodes well because "a move on high volume is generally a move that's telling the truth."

Cramer also looked at some momentum indicators that can help predict changes in a stock's trajectory, including the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence. The stock's MACD line "recently made a bullish crossover," which he said is among the most reliable positive signs in the business. The Chaikin Money Flow, which measures buying and selling pressure, is "slightly bullish," he continued, as it indicates that major investors aren't backing away from the stock.

Roku has been able to successfully grow its user base, Cramer said, noting the streamer claimed it has penetrated more than half of households with broadband in the U.S. But Cramer called Roku's daily chart "a roller coaster," noting that Lang put the stock on the more speculative end of the spectrum. The stock is just starting to rebound from its lows, Cramer said, but suggested its MACD line indicates it's "currently in the process of making a bullish crossover," and it has more upside. This shift could take time, he cautioned. If the stock "does trade sideways for a few weeks," investors might want to get ready to buy, Cramer said.

Spotify has a particularly sticky business model, according to Cramer, who described the way music streaming continues to gain popularity in the U.S. He was encouraged by Spotify's MACD indicator as well as its Chaikin Money Flow reading, which has stayed positive since November, managing to weather the market's massive sell-offs of the past several weeks.

"If I were to do this, I would buy common stock Spotify, I would buy common stock Netflix, and I would buy calls on Roku – that way I cut off my downside," Cramer said.

Netflix, Roku and Spotify did not immediately respond to request for comment.

