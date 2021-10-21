CDC Says These Are the Most Common Side Effects People Report After Getting Moderna, J&J Boosters

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday published data listing the most common side effects people reported after receiving boosters of Pfizer or Moderna's Covid vaccine or a second dose of Johnson & Johnson's.

The data, presented to the agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, is based on submissions to the agency's text messaging system v-safe and the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, a national vaccine safety surveillance program.

The advisory group is meeting Thursday to discuss booster shots of Moderna and J&J's vaccine as well as whether people can mix and match the companies' shots.

The most common side effects reported after getting a third shot of an mRNA vaccine were pain at the injection site, fatigue, muscle pain, headache and fever, followed by chills and nausea, according to the CDC data.

Side effect rates were similar to those seen after the second dose of an mRNA vaccine, according to the data.

The data available for J&J was more limited, but people reported fever, fatigue and headache after receiving a second dose of that vaccine, according to the agency. In a separate presentation, Dr. Macaya Douoguih, head of clinical development and medical affairs for J&J's vaccines division Janssen, said there is no data to suggest people are at increased risk of a rare, but serious, blood clot condition after receiving a second dose.

The majority of people who received an additional dose of any booster were white women over the age of 50, according to the v-safe data.