Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

CDC Says These Are the Most Common Side Effects People Report After Getting Moderna, J&J Boosters

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr., CNBC

Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday published data listing the most common side effects people reported after receiving boosters of Pfizer or Moderna's Covid vaccine or a second dose of Johnson & Johnson's.

The data, presented to the agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, is based on submissions to the agency's text messaging system v-safe and the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, a national vaccine safety surveillance program.

The advisory group is meeting Thursday to discuss booster shots of Moderna and J&J's vaccine as well as whether people can mix and match the companies' shots.

The most common side effects reported after getting a third shot of an mRNA vaccine were pain at the injection site, fatigue, muscle pain, headache and fever, followed by chills and nausea, according to the CDC data.

Money Report

CONGRESS 12 mins ago

Google Slashes Service Fees in Its App Store After Similar Move by Apple

Make It 15 mins ago

Lindsey Vonn Spent Her 19-Year Career Battling Depression — Here Are the Tactics She Used to Stay at the Top

Side effect rates were similar to those seen after the second dose of an mRNA vaccine, according to the data.

The data available for J&J was more limited, but people reported fever, fatigue and headache after receiving a second dose of that vaccine, according to the agency. In a separate presentation, Dr. Macaya Douoguih, head of clinical development and medical affairs for J&J's vaccines division Janssen, said there is no data to suggest people are at increased risk of a rare, but serious, blood clot condition after receiving a second dose.

The majority of people who received an additional dose of any booster were white women over the age of 50, according to the v-safe data.

Read CNBC's latest global coverage of the Covid pandemic:

The delta variant has a mutation that's worrying experts: Here's what we know so far

Putin orders Russians to stop work for a week amid record Covid daily deaths   

FDA clears Moderna and J&J Covid vaccine boosters, allows 'mix and match' shots

UK health minister says Covid cases may hit 100,000 a day in winter, no contingency measures for now  

Pfizer, BioNTech say Covid booster shot showed high efficacy in large study 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBusinesspoliticsUS: NewsHealth & Science
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us