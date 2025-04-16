Money Report

CBP says latest tariffs have generated $500 million, well below Trump's estimate

By Lori Ann LaRocco, CNBC

Shipping containers, including one of China Shipping, lie on flatbed railway cars as dock cranes stand behind at Hamburg Port on April 15, 2025 in Hamburg, Germany.
Sean Gallup | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • U.S. Customs and Border Protection told CNBC the department has collected more than $500 million under Trump's latest tariffs.
  • Trump has repeatedly said the United States is taking in $2 billion per day from tariffs.
  • CBP says the average $250 million a day was collected even during the glitch that impacted freight already on the water.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection appears to be contradicting President Donald Trump's comments on the daily revenue generated by his latest slate of tariffs.

The agency said in a statement to CNBC, "Since April 5, CBP has collected over $500 million under the new reciprocal tariffs, contributing to more than $21 billion in total tariff revenue from 15 presidential trade actions implemented since Jan 20, 2025."

The update comes after a 10-hour glitch in the finance system prevented U.S. importers from inputting a code that would have exempted freight that was already on the water from being subject to the higher duties.

"Even during the brief glitch, CBP's average $250 million/day revenue stream remained uninterrupted," CBP said in its statement.

Trump has repeatedly said the United States is taking in $2 billion per day from tariffs.

The most recent data released Monday by the Treasury Department shows the department's daily statement of deposits listed under "Customs and Certain Excise Taxes" as $305 million. All tariffs are collected by U.S. Customs at the point of entry.

In early April, the Trump administration imposed steep tariffs on dozens of countries. Hours later, it temporarily lowered most tariff rates to a universal 10%, except for tariffs on China, which it ratcheted up. Meanwhile, the administration maintained sector-specific tariffs on the automotive industry and is expected to announced new trade policies for the pharmaceutical industry.

