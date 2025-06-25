Money Report

Capitol Police arrest dozens of people protesting Medicaid cuts in Trump budget bill

By Erin Doherty, CNBC

U.S. Capitol Police arrest protesting members of American Disabled for Attendant Programs Today (ADAPT) in the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. The protesters chanted “no cuts to medicaid” while being arrested.
Bill Clark | Cq-roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images
  • At least 33 people were arrested for "illegally demonstrating" in a congressional building, the U.S. Capitol Police told CNBC.
  • The demonstrators were protesting the deep cuts to Medicaid proposed in President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill."
  • Medicaid provides coverage for more than 70 million mostly low-income people.

U.S. Capitol Police arrested more than 30 protesters on Wednesday, including some in wheelchairs, during a demonstration against the proposed Medicaid cuts in President Donald Trump's budget bill.

Thirty-three people were arrested "for illegally demonstrating inside the Russell Senate Office Building," a spokesperson for Capitol Police told CNBC.

The group was arrested for crowding, obstructing or incommoding.

"It is against the law to protest inside the Congressional Buildings," the spokesperson said.

One other protester was "arrested for crossing a police line outside" while law enforcement was processing the arrests, said the spokespersion, bringing the total number of arrests to 34 people.

U.S. Capitol Police officers arrest demonstrators on wheelchairs as they were protesting outside of Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., office on proposed cuts to Medicaid, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 11, 2025.
Jose Luis Magana | AP Photo
"It should be noted that there are other places on Capitol Grounds where people can lawfully demonstrate without issue," the spokesperson told CNBC.

Trump's budget bill, which is currently with the Senate, includes deep cuts to Medicaid, the insurance program for low-income and disabled Americans that provides coverage for more than 70 million people.

The House and Senate versions of the budget bill would impose federal work requirements on Medicaid for the first time, which could lead to the loss in coverage for millions of people, CNBC previously reported.

