‘Call Her Daddy' host Alex Cooper bought her parents a house this year: It's ‘the least I could do'

After signing a multiyear deal — reportedly worth more than $100 million — with SiriusXM earlier this year, "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper spread the wealth by buying her parents a house.

In a Christmas episode of "Call Her Daddy," Cooper revealed that her parents were moving from their home state of Pennsylvania to Los Angeles, California, after she and her husband, producer Matt Kaplan, surprised them with the purchase.

"It makes me emotional thinking about it because when I started 'Call Her Daddy,' I had somewhat of a vision of what I hoped this would turn into," Cooper says.

"To be able to go to my parents this summer, with Matt, and be like, 'I want to buy you guys a house and I want to do this for you. I'm so excited to be able to do this for you and I want nothing in return. I just want your happiness and I want you guys to enjoy it and thrive,'" she adds.

This summer, Cooper and Kaplan went to see a house for her parents and they fell in love.

"It's such a New England house to its core. My parents are from the East Coast. We love the New England style. I remember walking into this home and seeing it for the first time and thinking, 'This is my mother,'" Cooper says.

When her parents came out to L.A. to look at houses, they also fell in love with the property Cooper loved. What her parents didn't know at the time was that Cooper had secretly put a bid on the place and was actively trying to buy it for them.

"It's such a cool feeling and it was such an emotional moment when I told my parents that I was going to buy them this house. We all cried. It just meant so much because I would not be where I am today without my parents," she says.

"Buying them a house is the least I could f---ing do. They sacrificed financially and emotionally. They sacrificed with my other siblings in moments for me. It feels really really f---ing insane and incredible that I get to do this," Cooper adds.

Although Cooper didn't share how much she paid for the house, she said it's about 10-15 minutes away from where she and Kaplan live.

According to Architectural Digest, Copper and Kaplan reside in the $10.7 million home in Studio City, California they bought in 2022.

In the episode, Cooper also shared that her parents are set to move in the new year after Kaplan is done handling the renovation.

"That is the next chapter of my life... It just feels right," Copper says.